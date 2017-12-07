Comedy superstar Jeff Dunham to play Birmingham

Recently Dunham released his latest standup special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix that was recorded in Dublin.

The special features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics.

Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the ‘relative’ in Relative Disaster.

Dunham is a Guinness World Record holder for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour in which he performed in 386 venues wordlwide.

Dunham’s contribution to the world of show business and comedy for over two decades of superstardom was recognized when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jeff Dunham will appear at Birmingham's Genting Arena on May 19, 2018.

