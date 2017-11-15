Midlands and Shropshire bands to play Wolverhampton's Giffard Arms

The will be joined by Aberdeen's Cold Year's, Telford's Wax Futures and fellow Wolverhampton and Birmingham based band Now We Run.

Of the show, Dearist drummer Jimmy Taylor says: "we're really excited for this tour with Cold Years, they're such a great band, and rounding off the run with a hometown show will be awesome.

"We wanted to end the year on a real high before we begin the next chapter of Dearist in 2018.

"Both Wax Futures and Now We Run are good friends of ours, and kill it live, so it's going to be a lot of fun!"

Dearist will play Wolverhampton's Giffard arms on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Tickets are oriced at £5 in advance and £6 on the door.

For more information and tickets, click here