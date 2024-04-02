Edinburgh concert to mark D-Day 80th anniversary

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be marked in Scotland with a commemorative concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The Normandy landings began on June 6 1944 and marked the start of the Allied invasion of mainland Europe, including naval and air forces.

Scotland’s Salute: A Tribute to D-Day 80, will feature music from His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band Scotland and the Military Wives Choir.

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland announced the event, which will take place on June 6.

The Military Wives Choir will take part in Scotland’s Salute: A Tribute to D-Day 80 (Poppyscotland/PA)

Former MEP and journalist Alasdair Hutton will narrate the story of D-Day, touching on Scottish shipyards, the horrors of the beaches, and the lasting impact that involvement had on individuals and communities.

It will also include first-hand testimony from Scottish servicemen.

Dr Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland, said: “It is a privilege to be able to provide Scotland with our national service of commemoration in honour of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. I am in no doubt that this is a milestone.

“Whilst it might have been 80 years since the battles in northern France commenced, the experiences of those that were there have stayed with them for the entirety of their lives.

“That is one of the many reasons it is essential that we show our support and admiration for these individuals, and for their generation.

“I must make clear my gratitude and thanks to Alasdair Hutton OBE TD, the military musicians from His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band Scotland, and the Military Wives Choir, all of whom have been fantastic artistic partners.

“I am sure that everyone who attends will be suitably wowed by their sombre, yet rousing, dedication to this moment in history.”

Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, Gordon Michie, said: “I am glad that our ongoing partnership with Legion Scotland allows us to offer a fitting commemorative concert.

“Scotland’s Salute acts as an opportunity for people across generations to come together and show our united thanks at an event that marks a significant historical milestone.

“The experiences of those that landed on the beaches of northern France are experiences that barely anyone could imagine.

“But these experiences had lasting impacts on those that were there. I am proud that we have this opportunity to elucidate their voices.

“I want to share in Dr Armstrong’s thanks to Alasdair and the musicians. I have no doubt that they will put on a fitting performance on the evening of June 6 – they always do.”

All profits from ticket sales will be split 50/50 between Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday from the Usher Hall’s ticket office. Doors will open at 18.30.