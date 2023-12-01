Alfreton Town vs Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt?

The Saddlers travel to National League North outfit Alfreton Town to play in front of the cameras in the FA Cup second round on Saturday lunch-time.

Mat Sadler has welcomed back Freddie Draper in the past two games against Forest Green and Barrow respectively, while Priestley Farquharson made his first appearance since September in Cumbria after returning from plantar fasciitis.

There was also a cameo from the bench for Harry Williams, who had been out since the draw against Crawley in October, with the young defender set to further bolster Walsall's defensive options once again.

Oisin McEntee missed the Barrow defeat due to a one-match suspension, but will be available once again at North Street. Meanwhile, Rollin Menayese played a full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Tividale in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday.

There are still some bodies on the treatment table, though, with some due back imminently, and others a little further away.

This is the state of play with Walsall's remaining injury absentees.

Ross Tierney - hamstring

Tierney picked up a hamstring problem in training ahead of the Harrogate defeat earlier this month.

The midfielder has missed the last four games, and is edging closer to a return, although he remains a slight double for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Alfreton.

Sadler said: "Close. Really, really close! Let's see if the weekend comes slightly too soon for him, but very close."

Owen Evans - calf

Evans became Walsall's latest casualty when he went down feeling his calf at Barrow. His body language indicated that the issue was serious, and he was replaced by Jackson Smith after 33 minutes.

The goalkeeper was due to have a scan on Thursday and the club will provide more clarity as and when they know the full severity of the injury.

Nonetheless, he did not train on Thursday and will be a major doubt for Saturday.

"We just don't know yet. He'll be scanned today (Thursday) and we'll see off the back of that when we get the results," Sadler clarified.

"He didn't train (on Thursday). It's probably not as bad as it could be. I don't know 100 per cent if he will in or out (against Alfreton) but we will get answers soon."

Jack Earing - knee

Earing suffered a serious knee injury in January and has faced a long road to recovery. The midfielder started his rehabilitation during pre-season, and is still yet to kick a ball under Sadler, but the Walsall boss is now preparing to ease him back into the fold.

The 24-year-old has been involved in contact training in recent weeks, and played 45 minutes in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday.

"Brilliant for both of them (Earing and Menayese) to get that little bit of extra time out on the pitch. They need that and I want them to get that," Sadler revealed.

"Rollin played a full 90, and Jack did 45, which is what he needed."

Joe Riley - knee

Riley is set for two months on the side lines after injuring his knee following a 50/50 challenge with Levi Sutton in the Harrogate defeat.

The right-back limped off after just 10 minutes, and left the ground on crutches. Sadler later revealed that Riley was set for a lengthy absence, and is not expected to return until at least mid-January.

Aramide Oteh - knee

Oteh was showing promising signs on his Bescot return until a hamstring injury abruptly disrupted his campaign.

The attacker was originally expected to miss four to six weeks, but was subsequently ruled out for three months.

Oteh is out of his knee brace and is set to start his rehabiliation, although a return date of mid to late January remains likely.

"He is out of his knee brace, which was securing his hamstring, and now he is gradually starting to begin his rehabilitation," Sadler confirmed.

"He's here every day, which is where we want him to be. He has got that lovely smile on him, which we look forward to seeing every day, but he is working towards and is still another couple of months away."