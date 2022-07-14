Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shocking video shows M6 lorry on fire

DudleyHomepagePublished: Comments

Shocking footage has emerged of yesterday's lorry fire on the M6, which caused long delays.

The video was uploaded by Twitter user @HaychThe1st
The video was uploaded by Twitter user @HaychThe1st

The video, uploaded to Twitter, shows the vehicle's cabin completely ablaze.

It appears to have been filmed before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Traffic was stopped after the HGV burst into flames on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 7, Perry Barr, and Junction 6, A38, at around 7am on Wednesday.

Firefighters had everything under control by 7:30am, but National Highways reported delays of around 60 minutes on the southbound carriageway from Junction 10A for the M54 reported at 8am.

Queues were also stretching back to Junction 1 on the northbound carriageway of the M5 as emergency crews and highways teams worked to get a lane open heading south after the northbound carriageway was reopened earlier.

In a statement the agency said: "The damage to the lorry involved is significant and part of the tractor unit has melted in to the carriageway."

This video proves just how badly damaged the lorry was.

Transport
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Walsall

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News