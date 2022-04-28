Fresh hope in Black Country green belt housing fight

Land at Holbeache Lane in Kingswinford has been lined up for homes in the Black Country Plan

The Express & Star understands the West Midlands Mayor's long-awaited brownfield review will conclude that old industrial sites have not been fully utilised for housing.

It is expected to say that thousands of homes can be built on brownfield sites, many of which have already been identified but have not been built on to capacity.

It will raise questions over claims from Black Country local authorities that all available brownfield land has been exhausted.

The report is set to be published in the coming weeks after it is signed off by council chiefs. It was launched last year after the publication of the draft Black Country Plan (BCP), which has earmarked more than 7,700 homes for green belt sites.

The plan sparked a wave of protests across the four boroughs, with campaigns launched to save much-loved sites including Calderfields West in Walsall, Holbeache Lane in Kingswinford and the old Brandhall golf course in Sandwell.

Mayor Andy Street has highlighted protecting the region's green belt as one of his key priorities.

He said in December: "I am absolutely determined that once the report is published we can then have an amendment to the draft plan that will see more brownfield sites put forward."