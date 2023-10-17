Wolverhampton’s Zach Cook wins final ever traditional Olympique

Even with the unique handicap racing system in place, the Aussie accumulated 11 points from his programmed outings, winning two of his five rides. And in the Grand Final, his reactions worked superbly as he hit the front before fending off a late charge from team-mate Rory Schlein. Fellow Wolf Luke Becker finished last in the final with Belle Vue’s Tom Brennan recovering from a fall in his opener to win three of his next outings before securing a rostrum finish.
The final ever meeting at Monmore Green is set to take place next Monday with the regular Wolves side taking on a team of riders who have past connections with the club.
Olympique Individual, olverhampton. Qualifying scorers: Rory Schlein 11, Zach Cook 11, Luke Becker 10, Tom Brennan 9, Leon Flint 9, Scott Nicholls 7, Chris Harris 7, Ryan Douglas 6, Lewis Kerr 6, Steve Worrall 5, Simon Lambert 4, Luke Killeen 4, Tom Spencer (res) 0.Grand Final: Cook, Schlein, Brennan, Becker.