Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton’s Zach Cook wins final ever traditional Olympique

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton’s Zach Cook was the winner of the Club’s final ever traditional Olympique individual event at Monmore Green.

The final Olympique individual at Monmore
The final Olympique individual at Monmore

Even with the unique handicap racing system in place, the Aussie accumulated 11 points from his programmed outings, winning two of his five rides. And in the Grand Final, his reactions worked superbly as he hit the front before fending off a late charge from team-mate Rory Schlein. Fellow Wolf Luke Becker finished last in the final with Belle Vue’s Tom Brennan recovering from a fall in his opener to win three of his next outings before securing a rostrum finish.

The final ever meeting at Monmore Green is set to take place next Monday with the regular Wolves side taking on a team of riders who have past connections with the club.

Olympique Individual, olverhampton. Qualifying scorers: Rory Schlein 11, Zach Cook 11, Luke Becker 10, Tom Brennan 9, Leon Flint 9, Scott Nicholls 7, Chris Harris 7, Ryan Douglas 6, Lewis Kerr 6, Steve Worrall 5, Simon Lambert 4, Luke Killeen 4, Tom Spencer (res) 0.Grand Final: Cook, Schlein, Brennan, Becker.

Speedway

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News