Wolves boss Adams won’t be sidetracked

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves host Sheffield at Monmore Green on Monday (7.30pm) in the home leg of their Sports Insure Premiership play-off semi-final.

While they will still have two further race nights to come in October regardless, everyone involved will be hoping it won’t be their final competitive team fixture at the famous Black Country venue.

The Wolves were informed in April that their tenancy agreement would not be extended beyond the end of this season – and they’ve already confirmed they definitely will not be involved in British speedway in 2024.

It’s made all at WV2 even more desperate to secure the honours this term and the superstitious among them feel there could be further reason to hold hope.

Wolves have enjoyed a seven-year cycle of success since the turn of the Millennium, winning the league title in 2002, 2009 and 2016 – meaning 2023 would be next in that sequence.

But when reminded about such coincidence, Adams was keen to divert attentions back on to the race circuit itself.

“I am very, very, very superstitious, but I don’t want to tempt providence,” he said. “And while you have drawn my attention back to that fact, league titles are won on the track.”

Wolves have 30 races to book their place in the Grand Final – 15 at Monmore on Monday and 15 in South Yorkshire next Thursday.

And while he would, obviously, much rather his team head to Owlerton Stadium with a healthy lead behind them, Adams believes his side have got what it takes to pull off the result they need over the course of the two legs no matter what happens on Monday.

“Sheffield have been to Monmore three times this season and we’ve scored 50 or more on each occasion,” he said. “So if we can do that again, that would be ideal.

“But the play-offs are an unusual competition and if the worst came to the worst and we needed to go and win at Sheffield, then I wouldn’t discount that either.”

Sheffield have confirmed they will be tracking Grand Prix star Robert Lambert as one of their three guests for the first leg.