Tigers maul Wolves to set down marker

The Parrys International Wolves travelled to the Steel City in the Premiership clash with the teams sitting second and third and increasingly likely to face one another in the play-offs. But it was the home side who took the honours as they inflicted a 54-36 defeat on Wolves.

Two 3-3 heats followed before Sheffield’s Pickering and Kyle Howarth increased their lead with 4-2 advantage over Ryan Douglas and Killeen. Schlein and Luke Becker closed the gap to 23-19 overall in the seventh heat with a 4-2 in favour of Wolves but from then on the home riders stole the show. Two consecutive 5-1 wins followed for Tigers before successive 4-2 results in the 10th and 11th saw their lead extended to 16 points. Heat 12 ended level but another 4-2 in favour of Sheffield followed in the 13th before another 5-1 in the 14th. The final heat had to be re-run after Wolves’ Douglas was forced to pull up in the first attempt. That did give them chance to regain some pride with a 5-1 win courtesy of Becker and Douglas as the night finished 54-36.