Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tigers maul Wolves to set down marker

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolves will need to up their game after defeat to Sheffield Tigers in a clash billed as a dress-rehearsal for speedway’s Premiership play-offs.

Wolves came out second best in Sheffield in a likely precursor to their Premiership play-off
Wolves came out second best in Sheffield in a likely precursor to their Premiership play-off

The Parrys International Wolves travelled to the Steel City in the Premiership clash with the teams sitting second and third and increasingly likely to face one another in the play-offs. But it was the home side who took the honours as they inflicted a 54-36 defeat on Wolves.

It was neck-and-neck after the first two heats but Tigers began to pull ahead in the third with a 5-1 Chris Holder and Josh Pickering claimed a home one-two ahead of Luke Killeen and Rory Schlein.

Two 3-3 heats followed before Sheffield’s Pickering and Kyle Howarth increased their lead with 4-2 advantage over Ryan Douglas and Killeen. Schlein and Luke Becker closed the gap to 23-19 overall in the seventh heat with a 4-2 in favour of Wolves but from then on the home riders stole the show. Two consecutive 5-1 wins followed for Tigers before successive 4-2 results in the 10th and 11th saw their lead extended to 16 points. Heat 12 ended level but another 4-2 in favour of Sheffield followed in the 13th before another 5-1 in the 14th. The final heat had to be re-run after Wolves’ Douglas was forced to pull up in the first attempt. That did give them chance to regain some pride with a 5-1 win courtesy of Becker and Douglas as the night finished 54-36.

The final heat did, however, hand Wolves an aggregate point as they finished 91-89 ahead over the home and away legs after a 55-35 win over Tigers last week.

Speedway

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News