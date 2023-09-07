Sheffield clash a dress rehearsal says Wolves' Steve Worrall

Steve Worrall (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The two currently sit second and third in the Sports Insure Premiership standings – and it is looking increasingly likely that those positions will not change, meaning they’ll meet in the semi-finals for a second straight season.

The Parrys International Wolves lost 50-40 at the South Yorkshire venue a fortnight ago and were also beaten by 18 points there in the Knockout Cup earlier in the year.

Worrall believes there were plus points he and his team-mates can take from those fixtures though – and while he thinks victory tonight could send out a message to their rivals, he also thinks trialling something a bit differently set-up wise in a few of their outings could prove beneficial to the Wolf pack collectively.

“We see it as very important,” Worrall said. “We’ve got to make sure that even if we don’t win, we take as much from it as we can.

“This is a time to try anything we want to try, figure anything out there because we know there’s a very good chance we’ll be going back there in the play-offs so we need to make Thursday count one way or another.”

The aggregate point is also up for grabs with Wolverhampton leading 55-35 after their Bank Holiday triumph over the Tigers last week.

Sheffield: Tai Woffinden R/R, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Claus Vissing, Jason Edwards.