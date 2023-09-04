Wolves close out home fixtures in the Premiership

Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves booked their place in the top four with an impressive win over Sheffield last week and will be aiming to complete an unbeaten home record.

They face a Leicester side who themselves need points as their play-off push continues – and who have already taken Wolves all the way this season.

At the beginning of August, the two fought out an entertaining 45-45 draw before the Wolfpack snatched Super Heat success.

With this the second leg of their round two tie, Wolves lead 51-39 on aggregate after a big display at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena.

And skipper Sam Masters says it’s all about continuing to build momentum.

“That’s what every team needs heading into the play-offs,” he said. “It’s important that you’re feeling confident and it’s always good to go into those meetings on a good run of form.

“It won’t be easy against Leicester though because they’re a good solid team.

“But the boys are feeling good after last Monday so let’s carry that on.”

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

PARRYS INTERNATIONAL WOLVES: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.