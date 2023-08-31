Wolves skipper Sam Masters determined to end season on a high

Sam Masters (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves have lost just one of their last eight league fixtures and cemented their place in the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs with a convincing 55-35 home win over Sheffield on Monday.

That was the night that promoter Chris Van Straaten confirmed that the Club will not be running in 2024 in a special raceday programme message to supporters.

And skipper Sam Masters says the determination and focus to complete the perfect fairytale ending starts now.

“It’s obviously really sad with the news that’s come out from Wolves,” he said.

“So if we can finish this season by winning the league, that would be unreal.

“I’m putting my whole heart and effort into it, I haven’t had my best performances lately but I have been trying a few different things.

“Hopefully now though I’ve worked out what I need to be the No.1 that Wolves need and let’s give it everything we can to end this season in the best way possible.

“We’ve still got a few meetings before the play-offs though; we won pretty easily at Peterborough not so long back and Dougy (Ryan Douglas) in particular was on fire that night.

“They’ve made a few changes since then though and they’ve had a few good results at home but let’s hope we can go there and keep up our good form.”

Whichever team wins on the night will also claim the aggregate point following the 45-45 draw at Monmore Green last month.

PETERBOROUGH: Artem Laguta, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Benjamin Basso, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.