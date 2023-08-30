Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker key to Wolves’ title chances

Dynamic duo: Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker Picture: Steve Feeney

The Parrys International Wolves booked their place in the Sports Insure Premiership play-offs on Monday with a dominant 55-35 home win over Sheffield.

Having battled their way through some real stern tests at Monmore Green in recent weeks, this was a much more comfortable route to victory for Peter Adams’ side.

The highest combined total for Douglas and Becker during that close run of contests was 13.

But Monday saw them contribute 23 points to the team’s total as Douglas completed an unbeaten night whilst Becker was only denied a paid maximum in Heat 15.

‘Dougy’ feels that step up made a massive difference to how things unfolded and admits a display like that with the play-offs just around the corner was timely.

“To do that against Sheffield at this stage of the year was really good,” Douglas said. “Even with Sam (Masters), who normally leads from the front, probably not having his best night, that goes to show how strong a team performance it was.

“I find when myself and Becker go well in the middle there and when one of the reserves is going well, we can beat anyone.

“I wouldn’t say it’s extra pressure but it does also remind us what this team can do if we’re firing.”

The Parrys International Wolves head to Peterborough on Thursday (7.30pm) before hosting their final regular home Sports Insure Premiership fixture of the season next Monday (September 4, 7.30pm) at Monmore when Leicester are the visitors.

Wolverhampton 55: Ryan Douglas 12+3, Luke Becker 11+1, Rory Schlein 9+1, Steve Worrall 8, Sam Masters 6+1, Zach Cook 6, Leon Flint 3+1.