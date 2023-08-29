Wolves win to secure place in play-offs

Sheffield Tigers rider Kyle Newman falls in the second heat against Wolves last night Picture: Steve Feeney

On a night it was revealed Wolves would not be racing in 2024, they at least gave themselves the chance to end 2023 with Premiership glory.

Despite losing the first heat 5-1, Wolves took charge from the very next race as Zach Cook and Leon Flint immediately levelled with a dominant victory of their own.

Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker followed that up with another 5-1, before triple world champion Tai Woffinden made his return to the club where he won the Elite League title in 2016.

But Woffinden - now racing for Sheffield - won just once on his return to Monmore, trailing home third in a share of the spoils behind Rory Schlein in heat four.

Becker and Douglas teamed up for another 5-1 in heat five, and wins for Steve Worrall (twice) and Schlein followed.

Becker and Douglas came home one-two together for a third time in heat nine to leave Wolves 35-19 ahead.