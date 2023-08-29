Wolves win to secure place in play-offs

On a night it was revealed Wolves would not be racing in 2024, they at least gave themselves the chance to end 2023 with Premiership glory.
Despite losing the first heat 5-1, Wolves took charge from the very next race as Zach Cook and Leon Flint immediately levelled with a dominant victory of their own.
Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker followed that up with another 5-1, before triple world champion Tai Woffinden made his return to the club where he won the Elite League title in 2016.
But Woffinden - now racing for Sheffield - won just once on his return to Monmore, trailing home third in a share of the spoils behind Rory Schlein in heat four.
Becker and Douglas teamed up for another 5-1 in heat five, and wins for Steve Worrall (twice) and Schlein followed.
Becker and Douglas came home one-two together for a third time in heat nine to leave Wolves 35-19 ahead.
Sheffield stemmed the tide over the next three heats – including Woffinden’s sole success – but Wolves re-established control with a 5-1 for Masters and Schlein in heat 13, and then another for Cook and Douglas in heat 14. And the final heat was shared when Douglas beat Woffinden to the flag, leaving Wolves 55-35 winners on the night.