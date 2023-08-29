Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves win to secure place in play-offs

SpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Wolves secured their place in the SGB Premiership play-offs with a dominant victory over Sheffield Tigers.

Sheffield Tigers rider Kyle Newman falls in the second heat against Wolves last night Picture: Steve Feeney
Sheffield Tigers rider Kyle Newman falls in the second heat against Wolves last night Picture: Steve Feeney

On a night it was revealed Wolves would not be racing in 2024, they at least gave themselves the chance to end 2023 with Premiership glory.

Despite losing the first heat 5-1, Wolves took charge from the very next race as Zach Cook and Leon Flint immediately levelled with a dominant victory of their own.

Ryan Douglas and Luke Becker followed that up with another 5-1, before triple world champion Tai Woffinden made his return to the club where he won the Elite League title in 2016.

But Woffinden - now racing for Sheffield - won just once on his return to Monmore, trailing home third in a share of the spoils behind Rory Schlein in heat four.

Becker and Douglas teamed up for another 5-1 in heat five, and wins for Steve Worrall (twice) and Schlein followed.

Becker and Douglas came home one-two together for a third time in heat nine to leave Wolves 35-19 ahead.

Sheffield stemmed the tide over the next three heats – including Woffinden’s sole success – but Wolves re-established control with a 5-1 for Masters and Schlein in heat 13, and then another for Cook and Douglas in heat 14. And the final heat was shared when Douglas beat Woffinden to the flag, leaving Wolves 55-35 winners on the night.

Speedway

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News