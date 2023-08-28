Tai Woffinden back at Monmore with Sheffield Tigers

Tai Woffinden

The triple world champion recently signed for the South Yorkshire side and has been in fine form for the Tigers.

Woffinden was a part of the Parrys International Wolves’ last two league winning sides and hasn’t raced in the UK since lifting the 2016 title.

A bumper crowd is expected – but club chiefs insist there is no room for any sentiment.

The Wolfpack know a win would see them secure a play-off place for the sixth time in seven seasons.

And after four successive nail-biting fixtures in the Black Country, in-form star Ryan Douglas knows they’ll need another all-round display against a Sheffield side who have lost just two of their last 10 outings.

“We had a chat last time we were there and as a team we want to stop these close meetings at home,” Douglas said. “As riders we’d much rather get some big home wins and that’s the sort of advantage we’re going to need in the play-offs.

“Sheffield are a good team but we’ve already beaten them twice at home this season so hopefully we can do that again on Monday.”

Gates open at 7pm and there are added attractions for supporters including a ‘Beat The Starter’ bike and a vintage bike display.

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

Wolves: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.