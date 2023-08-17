Rory Schlein returns to give Wolves welcome boost

Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas

It comes after the news that Rory Schlein has declared himself good to go, despite crashing out of Berwick’s Championship fixture with Birmingham at the weekend.

The Parrys International Wolves are unbeaten in four fixtures and currently sit in second place in the standings – level on points with Leicester.

The two played out a fascinating contest in the Black Country last week with the Monmore men edging a dramatic Super Heat in the second leg of their round one tie.

This will be a second visit of the season to the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena for the Wolfpack, who were beaten 49-41 on the first occasion in May.

But skipper Sam Masters feels they are better placed to pick up an improved result this time around.

“Last time we went there it was still pretty early in the season and we hadn’t had too many meetings as a team at that point,” he said.

“Not all the boys were firing on that night either and we still only lost by eight.

“So I know they’ve made a few changes But we’re doing good at the moment and we’ll be going there to push them as hard as we can.”

Thursday’s fixture starts a crucial run for Wolves who will be in action on each of the Premiership’s next seven race nights.

Leicester: Max Fricke, Justin Sedgmen, Richie Worrall, Craig Cook, Richard Lawson, Jake Allen, Drew Kemp.