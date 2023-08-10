Wolves chief Adams thanks staff at Monmore

Peter Adams has praised Monmore staff (Jonathan Hipkiss)

For the second home meeting running, the Parrys International Wolves grabbed two league points from a Super Heat triumph after the initial 15 programmed races ended 45-45 against Leicester on Monday.

Not for the first time this season, the Wolfpack had to come from behind to maintain their unbeaten home record. But after a delayed start time in order to carry out some further track work, the two Midlands rivals contested a gripping encounter which saw Wolves claim the Super Heat on the very final turn when visiting skipper Max Fricke crashed out.

Adams said: “We had some difficulties on Sunday with frequent rainstorms when they were halfway through the preparation and that hampered us. A few of the riders weren’t comfortable with the amount of material on the inside so we had to get rid of that for them.

“But at the end of the day, the track rode well and it was an absolutely magnificent spectacle.

“It was nip and tuck all the way and yet again we managed to get over the line in the finish with one of these Super Heats. So I was very pleased that we got our two points but I feel that Leicester were very good value, I thought they were at least worth the point from the night that they went home with. “Overall, I thought it was a great advert for the sport.”

Wolves have three representatives in next Monday’s (August 14) Sports Insure British Final with their next team action at Leicester on Thursday, August 17.