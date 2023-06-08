Wolves steeled for tough trip to in-form Sheffield

Wolves' Sam Masters (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves have reached this stage after successfully eliminating Belle Vue from the tournament – and they head to South Yorkshire in high spirits.

The Monmore men delivered a terrific team effort last Thursday to win on the road for the first time this year at Ipswich with an excellent 51-39 scoreline which saw them extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four meetings.

But with Sheffield scoring a total of 119 points from their last two outings, team manager Peter Adams knows the Wolfpack are running into another side who are coming back into form.

“Sheffield will be a different proposition altogether,” he said.

“Looking at their results against King’s Lynn, they’re obviously in tremendous form so it will be a very difficult match for us.

“But we’re on something of a hot streak ourselves right now so I’m hopeful that we can keep it close enough for there to be everything to ride for in the second leg at Monmore Green on June 19.”

Both sides will be at full strength for the first leg with Sheffield including former Wolves riders Tobiasz Musielak and Kyle Howarth as well as Grand Prix star Jack Holder.

SHEFFIELD: Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis, David Bellego, Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Dan Gilkes.