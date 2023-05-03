Battered and bruised Wolves deserved the victory says Rory Schlein

Rory Schlein in action for Wolves (Paul Rose)

Fellow Aussies Sam Masters and Ryan Douglas were both involved in big crashes in heats one and 14 respectively – with both, thankfully, able to pick themselves up from the dirt and walk back to the pits.

The Parrys International Wolves struck consecutive advantages between heats two and six to take control of the fixture and open up an early 12 point lead.

The Monmore men never looked back from there and went on to add another two league points to their tally on a thoroughly entertaining, and somewhat dramatic, race night in the Black Country.

“There was a lot of hard racing going on,” Schlein said. “A few of the boys are a little bit battered and it was an expensive night for some of the lads kit wise. In hindsight, it could’ve been a little bit more but we’ve come out of it a little bit lucky actually as well because some of the accidents were pretty nasty.

“When you think about Peterborough and the line-up they brought as well, a lot of those guys can ride our place very well and they showed that as well. So it’s great to get the win and a ten point lead ahead of the return leg – we do ride their place quite well so we’ve given ourselves a real chance of getting that when we go there too.”

The return fixture between the two sides takes place at the East of England Arena on Monday, June 5.