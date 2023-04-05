Wolves buoyed by Master-ful victory

Wolves Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves stormed their way to a 56-34 victory at Monmore Green on Monday with a classy display in front of their home faithful.

“It was awesome from the boys,” Masters said. “You can’t underestimate King’s Lynn; they’ve got some good riders in their team and I don’t think they were bad, we were just really good.

“It was a really good effort from the boys and a good confidence boost too.

“We’re stoked with the result and it’s such an awesome way to start off our season.”

Whilst Masters, who went unbeaten by an opponent, was more than encouraged by what he saw from all of his team-mates, he did place particular praise for late guest Scott Nicholls who stepped in at short notice for the injured Luke Becker.

“Unfortunately Luke’s picked up that injury and we’re going to miss him of course,” Masters said.

“Scotty was so good last weekend at my testimonial and it was a no-brainer to put him in and it showed.

“What an awesome guy to have in the team and what an awesome rider to have around Wolverhampton too.”