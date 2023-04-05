Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves buoyed by Master-ful victory

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton skipper Sam Masters says his side can take plenty of confidence from their season opening demolition of King’s Lynn.

Wolves Speedway
Wolves Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves stormed their way to a 56-34 victory at Monmore Green on Monday with a classy display in front of their home faithful.

“It was awesome from the boys,” Masters said. “You can’t underestimate King’s Lynn; they’ve got some good riders in their team and I don’t think they were bad, we were just really good.

“It was a really good effort from the boys and a good confidence boost too.

“We’re stoked with the result and it’s such an awesome way to start off our season.”

Whilst Masters, who went unbeaten by an opponent, was more than encouraged by what he saw from all of his team-mates, he did place particular praise for late guest Scott Nicholls who stepped in at short notice for the injured Luke Becker.

“Unfortunately Luke’s picked up that injury and we’re going to miss him of course,” Masters said.

“Scotty was so good last weekend at my testimonial and it was a no-brainer to put him in and it showed.

“What an awesome guy to have in the team and what an awesome rider to have around Wolverhampton too.”

The Parrys International Wolves are back at Monmore Green next Monday (April 10, 8pm) when they host the decider of their Knockout Cup tie against Belle Vue – the first leg takes place in Manchester earlier that same day (12pm).

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News