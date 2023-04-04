Wolves get off to a stunning start with win over King's Lynn

Wolves Speedway

The Parrys International Wolves won 12 of the 15 races and restricted the visitors to just one heat advantage at Monmore Green.

Wolves were dealt a blow on Sunday when Luke Becker suffered a broken fibula in Slovakia – that was before team manager Peter Adams was forced to miss just his third team meeting in almost four decades through illness.

But nothing could stop the Monmore men as they delivered a ruthless performance to coast to their first two league points of the year.

The hosts got their season off to the perfect start when Sam Masters and Steve Worrall combined for an opening 5-1 – and that was shortly followed by another in Heat Three.

Rory Schlein, on his first top-flight fixture back since coming out of retirement, was able to get across his opponents from the outside and was joined by fellow Aussie Ryan Douglas as the Wolves established an early eight point lead.

That was maintained when guest Scott Nicholls shot underneath King’s Lynn’s reserve switch Frederik Jakobsen down the back straight of lap three to hit the front in the fourth.

Douglas and Schlein almost added another 5-1 in Heat Five, but Stars No.1 Nicolai Klindt managed to find a way through to split the pair on lap three.

Worrall and Masters zoomed their way to their second maximum of the night as the Wolves moved 14 points ahead before Nicholls made it two out of two in Heat Seven.

Worrall’s super start carried on as he eased to victory in the eighth – that before he sealed a hat-trick of 5-1s with Masters in Heat Ten.

Classy Nicholls charged to his third straight victory in Heat 11 while reserve debutant Zach Cook picked up an impressive third place point as he finished ahead of former Danish international Klindt.

Schlein produced a spectacular ride to go from third to first to win Heat 12 before Nicholls wrapped up a paid maximum as he and Masters recorded Wolves’ fifth 5-1 of the night. Masters then completed an unbeaten night of his own by winning Heat 15.

Wolves now prepare for their traditional Bank Holiday double against Belle Vue – they head to Manchester for the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie next Monday (April 10, 12 noon) with the decider at Monmore Green later that same night (8pm).

WOLVERHAMPTON 56: Sam Masters 14+1, Scott Nicholls 11+1, Steve Worrall 10+2, Rory Schlein 9, Ryan Douglas 8+2, Zach Cook 3, Leon Flint 1+1.