British legends sign up for Wolves rider Sam Masters' testimonial

The former Grand Prix stalwarts have racked up 10 British national individual titles between them and have enjoyed their fair share of success around the Parrys International Wolves’ home circuit over the years. They join Freddie Lindgren, Jacob Thorssell, Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas and Rory Schlein on the list of confirmed starters.

Masters said: “Bomber is one rider I just love to race against.

“He’s always fair, hard but fair, and he always gives you a lot of respect, arguably more than any other rider on the track.

“Another who I get on good with off the track so that mixed with the fact he always brings some entertaining racing with him meant he was someone I always wanted in my meeting because he’ll put on a good show for the fans.

“Scotty is someone I always looked up to a little bit; his race style is incredible and back when he was in the Grand Prix Series I thought he was awesome to watch.

“I’ve had some good battles with him too in the last few years and another one of those really respectful riders that you also have a lot of respect for as well.

“I’m stoked to have these two added to the line-up and I couldn’t be happier with how things are coming along.”

Masters will be giving a different insight into both his life and career on stage at the Cleveland Arms on Monday, March 13 (8pm).

He’ll also be reliving some of his favourite moments in the sport as well as taking questions from supporters.

Standard tickets are available for just £10 with VIP tickets available for £20 which include a signed studio photograph with Sam and his bike for 2023 along with priority seating.

To get your tickets, head to clevelandarms.com or call the Cleveland Arms directly on 01902 451021.