Grand Prix duo line up for Sam Masters' testimonial date

Grand Prix star Jason Doyle

Doyle, who was crowned world champion in 2017, will be one of the frontrunners for the meeting while Fricke, who has made the switch to Premiership newcomers Leicester from reigning Champions Belle Vue over the winter, also displayed some impressive scores at the home of the Parrys International Wolves last term.

Masters said: “Doyley is someone I’ve known since I was a kid really as we were born in the same town in Australia.

“He’s someone I’ve looked up to in my career and he’s a good mate who’s helped me a lot.

“It was Doyley who got me my original team place at Somerset and we’ve raced together in Sweden and at Leicester in 2014 and 2015. We’ve always got on really good and the same with Max. He’s an awesome fella and an awesome rider as well.

“We spent some time together in 2014 when we raced together at Edinburgh and we’ve been good friends ever since.

“I’m stoked to have these two guys in my line-up and the fact they’re current Grand Prix riders makes it even better.”