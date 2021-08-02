Nick Morris is looking for a fast start for Wolverhampton Wolves

Nick Morris.

Morris, who won three races on his way to 13+1 in last week’s thriller with Belle Vue, insists Parrys International Wolves must avoid a repeat of that meeting which saw them let Belle Vue take control until a late rally turned it around.

Peterborough have been one of the form teams in the Premiership this season and are labelled ‘Dad’s Army’ because of the average age of their side.

They include Monmore specialist Scott Nicholls and they also have former Grand Prix star Hans Andersen in the reserve slot after the new averages came into effect.

Morris said: “A couple of our guys didn’t start as they normally do against Belle Vue and it made it a bit tough so we need to start better against Peterborough.

“They got away from us a little bit but it shows the team we’ve got.

“We never really let the foot off, we were always going to keep coming back, we came good in the end and like I say it shows the sort of team we’ve got to get a win like that.

“I think everyone is still getting dialled in really but we’ve got a good team and I think there’s still more to come which is obviously good.”

Fans are reminded cash or card payments are now available on arrival at the stadium and fans are free to move around Monmore once again rather than being restricted to certain areas.

The bars, snack bars, track shop and programme sales will all be available and a good turnout is expected with Panthers fans expected to travel.

Wolves: Masters, Nicol, Morris, Becker, Schlein, Douglas, Flint.