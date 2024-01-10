DK’s struggles continue as they suffer late heartbreak

Fredrick Morgan’s sixth-minute try was converted by Theodore Mannion to give DK an early foothold in the game, before two tries, one of which was converted, sent the visitors into half-time 12-7 in front.

Twelve minutes into the second half, the National Two West strugglers retook the lead thanks to Jess Smith’s try that was again converted by the reliable Mannion.

The hosts held onto the lead for most of the half, but Redruth’s pressure eventually told after 70 minutes when another converted try ensured it finished 19-14.

In Regional One Midlands, second-placed Stourbridge were edged out 18-13 at top-of-the-league Oxford Harlequins.

Samuel Vaughan and Oghenetejiri Ajuchi both netted tries for the visitors, while Leo Gilliland added three points with a penalty kick.

Elsewhere in the division, Old Halesonians were thrashed 54-29 at Banbury.

Joel Keenan, Oliver Clare, Luke Fenton and Jake Humphreys all scored tries for the visitors, with Benjamin King adding nine points from the kicking tee.

In Regional Two Midlands, Lichfield thrashed struggling Mellish 67-7 to keep pace with league leaders Long Eaton.

Walsall enjoyed a 18-13 win at Matlock thanks to tries from Hansen Christoffersen and Simon Weaver, as well as eight points from the boot of Mitchell Carless. Wolverhampton fell to a 58-26 defeat at West Bridgford.

Alosio Yamoyamo, Christian Lindsey, Jeremia Qasenivalu, Ben Adams and James Milan all scored tries for Stafford in their 30-19 win over Spartans in Counties One Midlands West (North).

Kidderminster beat Camp Hill 31-8 thanks to tries from Ryan Tiene (two), Jack Evans, George Lloyd Jones and Thomas Dalton, while Burntwood thrashed Longton 41-12.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Willenhall thrashed Stourbridge Lions 41-14, Handsworth were hammered 61-7 at home to Clee Hill and Rugeley were beaten 48-5 at home to Bridgnorth Bulls.

Walsall II’s struggles continued with a tough 33-10 defeat at home to Counties Two Midlands West (East) leaders Barkers Butts.

There were some heavy defeats for local sides in Counties Three Midlands West (North) too.

Aldridge started 2024 well off the pace and were dispatched 99-0 at home to Aston Old Edwardians.

Cannock lost 31-15 at home to Barton-Under-Needwood, Eccleshall fell to a 36-12 home defeat to Ludlow II and Stone were thrashed 69-7 at Leek II. In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Wednesbury enjoyed a great start to the year with a 66-7 win at home to Linley.

St Leonards overtook Whittington in the division thanks to a 31-24 victory for the hosts, while Essington were narrowly defeated 31-27 by Atherstone.

Elsewhere, Burntwood II were beaten 61-10 by Stoke on Trent II and Bloxwich were thrashed 54-5 at Burton III.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Old Halesonians II beat Stourport 33-15, while Warley were edged out 18-12 at home to Droitwich II.