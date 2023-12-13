DK are heading for bottom spot at Christmas after loss

DK went down 45-29 at Old Redcliffians, despite leading 22-17 at half-time thanks to Theodore Mannion’s penalty, a penalty try, five points each for Jasper Smith and James Fildes and a James Mann conversion.

The hosts hit back strongly after the break though, adding 28 points to storm into a convincing lead.

James Ryan scored a late consolation try that was converted by Leo Jowett, but it was not enough as the visitors missed out on a losing bonus point to leave them stranded at the bottom of the league.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge strengthened their grip on second place with a 57-10 thrashing of fourth-placed Burton.

And in Regional Two North, third-placed Walsall edged out fourth-placed Paviors 27-26 to cement their promotion credentials– Rob Angell going over for his second try with four minutes remaining to win it.

They sit one place behind Lichfield, who won 24-15 at home to Sutton Coldfield, while Wolverhampton remain bottom of the table after losing 52-17 at Melborne.

Two tries from George Lloyd Jones were not enough for Kidderminster as they lost 29-19 at Edwardians in Counties One Midlands West (North). George Tildesley also crossed the try line while Thomas Dalton added two conversions for the visitors as they went down to the league leaders.

Stafford fell to a cruel 27-26 defeat at Camp Hill as their losing streak continued. Spencer Latham, Alex Rock, Alistair Weedon and David Austen all scored tries while Rock also added three conversions for the visitors in their narrow defeat.

Elsewhere, Burntwood lost 17-14 at home to Newcastle (Staffs).

In Counties Two West (West), Handsworth made it three wins from four games with a 25-15 win over Bridgnorth Bulls to keep their survival battle alive.

Thomas Cartlidge, Jordan Oxford, Daniel Payne and Jonathan Macey all scored tries for the hosts, while Ciaran Rowe added five points from the kicking tee.

Sam Coyne scored two tries for Willenhall as they lost ground on the top two with a 21-15 defeat at Luctonians III, with Dovydas Donskis also touching down.

Also in the division, Rugeley fell to a 29-22 home defeat to Tenbury.

And in Counties Two West (East), Walsall II came out on top in a closely-fought 22-21 win over Southam.

In Counties Three West (North), Aldridge picked up a much-needed 42-31 win against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury II, while 10th-placed Stone lost 19-17 at Newcastle (Staffs) II and Cannock were defeated 28-21 by Ludlow II.

In Counties Four West (North), St Leonards thrashed bottom-of-the-league Erdington 53-0, while Burntwood II won 21-5 at Linley.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich were beaten 13-12 at home to Atherstone, and Essington’s clash with Wednesbury was abandoned.

And in Counties Four West (South), Stourport secured their first win of the season with a 25-23 victory at Redditch.

Thomas Rourke and Luke Ward both scored tries converted by James Round as Old Halesonians II lost 21-14 at home to Droitwich II, while Warley’s trip to Keresley was postponed.