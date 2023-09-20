DK down in the dumps as Students inflict big defeat

Lichfield vs Tamworth: Harvey Wootton scores a try. Picture: Jim Wall

The visitors got off to a flying start with a converted try inside four minutes, which they added to with a penalty before half-time.

Dudley responded with a try from William Blackmore just three minutes into the second half, which James Mann converted, but that was where the hosts' scoring ended.

Loughborough took control of the fixture to add five more tries, four of which were converted, to complete a dominant 46-7 victory and leave Dudley bottom of the table.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge made it three wins from three against Old Halesonians, who have now lost each of their opening fixtures this season, with a 36-16 win.

Finley Morgan scored Old Halesonians' only try, which was converted by Benjamin King, who also added two penalties.

In Regional Two North, Walsall earned a hard-fought 28-8 win over West Bridgford.

Forced to make five changes due to injuries and unavailability, Walsall started quickly with defence-breaking runs before earning a penalty, which Mitch Carless converted.

The hosts equalised two minutes later when Calum Gunn scored a penalty of his own, before Walsall began to take control and scored the first try through Dean Ainger, as Carless added the conversion.

West Bridgford earned their own try before half-time, with Walsall holding their slender lead until the last quarter.

The hosts gave away more penalties, with Carless accurately kicking all three. Nico Watkins then added to the scoreline with a late try.

Lichfield also continued their 100 per cent start to the season with a 56-17 win over Tamworth, with Callum Turner, Richard Burton, Matthew Cowley, Harvey Wootton, Adam Spinner, Callum Shields and Tom Day scoring the tries.

Elsewhere in the league, Wolverhampton suffered a tight 52-48 loss to Paviors.

In the Counties One Midlands West (North), Burntwood beat Spartans 47-29, with tries frm Luke Rookyard, Josh Shepherd, Halil Gozukucuk, Kian Carter and Patrick Bayliss.

Kidderminster tasted defeat, losing 24-19 to Shrewsbury, while Stafford were beaten 26-17 by Old Saltleians.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Rugeley beat Oswestry 14-5, but there were defeats for other local sides.

Stourbridge Lions lost 20-0 to Luctonians III, while Willenhall lost 15-6 to Clee Hill and Handsworth were beaten 46-17 by Bromyard.

In Counties Two Midlands West (East), Walsall II were convincingly beaten 60-7 by Veseyans, with Callum Martin getting Walsall's try, which Billy Mills converted.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Aldridge managed a huge 51-0 win over Ludlow II, while Eccleshall also won by a heavy margin, beating Shrewsbury II 75-7.

Meanwhile, Cannock suffered a 69-0 defeat to Aston Old Edwardians, while Stone lost 41-13 to Barton-Under-Needwood.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Burntwood II won by a single point, beating Newcastle (Staffs) III 28-17.

Essington also won, beating Whittington 30-25, while Wednesbury beat St Leonards 40-34.