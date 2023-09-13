DK slip to second National League defeat on the spin

Action from Stafford’s 22-15 victory over Camp Hill on Saturday afternoon – their first success of the season

DK flew out of the traps, with tries from Jasper Smith, Chad Thorne and Thomas Walker propelling them into a 15-0 lead inside 31 minutes.

However, tries from Alex Evans and Nathan Decalmer either side of the break hauled Bournville back into the contest.

Jake Bailey gave Bournville the lead on 50 minutes, only for Callum Nicholls to restore DK’s advantage 15 minutes from time.

They headed into the final stretch with a 22-19 lead, but Jacob Fewtrell’s penalty and Samuel Grimshaw’s try ultimately inspired Bournville to victory.

In the Regional Two North, both Walsall and Lichfield emerged with victories.

Quade Boal and Hansen Christoffersen posted a pair of tries for Walsall, as they prevailed 34-19 against Paviors on home soil.

Lichfield registered back-to-back wins with a 33-26 triumph at Sutton, while Wolverhampton were not in action over the weekend.

Burntwood were beaten 29-22 by Newcastle (Staffs) in Counties One Midlands West (North) at The Pavillion. Luke Rookyard scored two tries for Burntwood, who fell to their first defeat of the new season.

Kidderminster also lost 32-13 at home to Edwardians, although Stafford emerged as 22-15 victors over Camp Hill thanks to tries from Will Hamplett, Stu Lewis and Carl Williams.

Handsworth were handed a thumping 90-0 defeat at Bridgnorth Bulls in Counties Two Midlands West (West).

Elsewhere, Stourbridge Lions slipped to a 26-42 defeat against Newport (Salop) II, and Rugeley lost 55-22 at Tenbury.

Willenhall won 35-22 against Luctonians III on home soil. Michael Potts registered two tries for Willenhall, while Adam Cooper, Jordan Blackham and Sam Bowles also got on the scoresheet.

In the Counties Two Midlands West (East), Walsall II were condemned to a 48-17 loss at Southam.

Aldridge and Stone suffered back-to-back defeats in Counties Three Midlands West (North). Ben Underwood scored two tries for Stone, but was unable to prevent them from falling to a 29-19 defeat at home to Newcastle (Staffs) II.

Aldridge lost 31-20 against Shrewsbury II on the road, and Eccleshall were also beaten 22-5 by Trentham.

Elsewhere, Cannock were awarded an away walkover against Ludlow II.

Burntwood II defeated Linley 27-15 in the Counties Four Midlands West (North) courtesy of tries from Rob England, Graham Shelley and Jack Robinson-Parr.

Essington won 76-15 at local rivals Wednesbury, and St Leonards prevailed 31-10 over Erdington.

Both Essington and St Leonards are the only two clubs to register back-to-back wins, although Burton III, Stoke on Trent II, Bloxwich and Whittington have played just once.

Meanwhile, Atherstone are yet to play a single match in the new season so far.