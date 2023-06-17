Burntwood clinch the cup with first win over Stafford

Burntwood v Stafford cup final. Picture: Mick O'Brien

A hard-fought game saw nine tries, but was decided by a late flurry of Burntwood penalty kicks.

With home advantage, Steve Harris’ side turned over Stafford’s first attack, scoring inside the first five minutes through Luke Rookyard.

Burntwood didn’t wait long for their second, Jack Johnson finishing off the lineout, before Brett Taylor converted to earn his side a healthy 12-0 lead.

Stafford immediately hit back, levelling the score through tries from Sam Langley and Alex Rock after some quick hands across the park before Dan Mills converted the second. The Blackberry Lane XV took the lead four minutes later, after Jerry Qasenivalu created himself an opening. Mills converted again to take the tie 19-12 in Stafford’s favour.

Burntwood’s Rookyard scored twice to complete his hat-trick before captain Josh Cannings led with his elbow to give away a penalty and three points to Stafford.

With scores level at half-time, teams re-entered the field to worsened weather conditions, as the Staffordshire sides fought to break the 22-22 deadlock.

Eclipsing the first half, Burntwood fired first with winger Sion Edwards scoring in front of the clubhouse, before the visitors levelled again through Mills.