Stourbridge are looking doomed after a heavy defeat in East Midlands

Action from Leamington v Stafford

Mark Ashley-Beck got two tries for Stourbridge and Clarkson McLeod, William Gilderson and James Rodley the others.

The result leaves Stourbridge ten points adrift of Barnstaple at the bottom of the table with two league games left. Lichfield completed their season in Regional One Midlands with a 57-21 defeat at Kenilworth and finish second from bottom, two points above Nuneaton.

Stafford went out of the Counties One North Plate competition after a narrow 25-21 defeat at Leamington.

The visitors put pressure on from the start but it was Leamington who got the first points of the afternoon on the board with a penalty kick..

After this, both sides started to trade plays and looking equally capable of making the sudden breakthrough. Stafford got it with a strong carry from Dan Mills to force an opening, Will Hamplett flying across the line for a try converted by Rob Jones.

Then Alfie O’Brien got away from the home defence and went over the line, with a slight infringement from behind, reducing Leamington to 14 men.

But the home side found some energy to turn the tide and they got a well worked try to go into the break 10-7 up.

Leamington stepped it up in the second half and established a substantial lead, but Stafford came back with a try from Stu Lewis converted by Mills.

Llyr Jones then burst through for a try, converted again by Mills. With three minutes left if was a one-point game in favour of Stafford but Leamington roused themselves for one more effort and a charged down kick provided the room for the winning try of a superb game.

But Stafford Women are celebrating after clinching the Women’s NC 3 Midlands (West) League title with a 12-10 win at Clee Hill.

In a close game, the score was 5-5 at half time and the second half was tense. But But Lou Kowaleska-Fry crossed for a try for Stafford, converted by Verity Bellingham and a high tackle and penalty gave them the points needed to claim the title