Wednesbury make use of game in hand

They have doubled their win tally over the past two weekends – following up last week’s triumph at Warley by edging out Rugeley 22-17 on Saturday.

Both victories have come on the road as they moved up from second-bottom to fourth-bottom thanks to tries from Ethan Hyde, Alex Ross and Stan Zvidi.

There were few matches played due it being the final weekend of the Six Nations, but it was an injury crisis in the front row that prevented Wolverhampton taking to the field against second-placed Stoke-on-Trent.

Players are coming out of retirement to help Wolves against Whitchurch this weekend, while Lichfield – whose lead over Stoke is down to eight points – host Old Halesonians.

Burntwood moved up to second in Midlands Three West (North) with a 44-3 triumph over Handsworth, with 29 points coming from Brett Taylor – including two tries. Billy Fisher and Tom Pockson also crossed.

In the one scheduled Midlands Five West (South) fixture, Stone were handed a home walkover against Atherstone.