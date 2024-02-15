Ashmore and Spartans to go head-to-head for cup

Goals from Mike Davies, Soms Sibanda and Conner Potts gave Ashmore a comfortable 3-0 win over Royal Oak Chapel Ash.

Jack Harris’ strike gave Bushbury Hill hope of a spot in the final, but Spartans proved too strong and secured a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Harry Lammas, Nathan Maxwell and Dan Hartle.

Hawkins Sports won 3-1 at Emerald Athletic in the K Pemberton Cup first round. Kie Francis, Matty Bestall and Callum Head were the scorers for Hawkins.

In Division One, Adam Shorto’s hat-trick helped league-leaders Victoria to a 5-1 win against Warstones Wanderers Wolves. Dan Lawrence and Ryan Wilkins also got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Belgrade strengthened their grip on the Division Two title with a 5-2 win at home to Horse & Jockey Albion.

It was not all plain-sailing for the league leaders though as the visitors capitalised on some sloppy defending to race into a 2-0 lead which they held for the best part of an hour.

The hosts showed their class in the last 30 minutes, with Kane Showell’s 60th minute penalty proving the catalyst for a remarkable comeback.

Lee Gray equalised after 65 minutes before Troy Wilson’s double put Belgrade in control with 15 minutes left.

And Gray wrapped up the three points for Belgrade with his second after 78 minutes, a win that keeps them five points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Daniel Hobson (four), Reece Perry, Martin Shrikh, Declan Hesson and Lewis James gave second-placed AFC Willenhall an 8-0 home win over AFC Perton, while fourth-placed AFC Bradmore won 1-0 at Wednesfield RBL thanks to Ryan Benton’s goal.

AFC White Horse look set for relegation after a 4-2 home defeat to KT Rangers.

An own goal and strikes from Reece Hyde, Mike O’Toole and Amahl McLean were enough for KT, with Luke Brookes and Jon O’Keefe scoring for White Horse.

And Dynamo 50 Stile won 3-1 at home to Tettenhall thanks to goals from Durell Manhertz, Domonique Lambert and Devonte Nyazika-Scott. Brandon Manboard scored for Tettenhall.

In Division Three, Jack Crocker, Daniel Taylor and Goran Sanger scored for Ecc Sports in their 3-1 home win over Portobello Rangers, whose goal came from Luke Simons.

Elsewhere in the division, Viking United drew 2-2 with Balls to Cancer.

And in Division Four, Jack Stanton, Chris Foster and Sam Baker scored for DY United in their 3-2 win at Toll House.

AFC Huntsmen and Codsall Wanderers drew 2-2, Mental Health won 2-1 at Chase Colts, Sedgley Rangers edged past Black Country Phoenix 6-5 and Barnhurst Lane Lions beat Walsall Swifts 3-1.