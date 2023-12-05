Poets Corner A hit front with win over clubmates

Pommy Kang put the visitors ahead before Riley Parsons (53 break) made it 2-0 after beating Andy Tapper (36).

Tom Burgess pulled a frame back, but Adam Hartshorn and Daniel Hartley (58) completed the 4-1 win.

Stafford Institute are level on points with Poets as they won 3-2 at home against Poets Corner B thanks to Dan Eaton-Lees, Rob Wharne (31) and the decider from Graham Beardmore.

Pelsall Social A are third after they won 3-2 away at Old Hall A. Lee Cross, Simon Groves and Paul Harrison (60 and 51).

At the other end of the table, Bentley Moor A pulled clear of the relegation zone as they picked a 5-0 home win over bottom side Aldridge Cons A, courtesy of Rob Hayward, Phil Bush, Steve Bircher, Stuart Cox and Carl Wilkes.

Bloxwich Memorial B moved joint top of the Division One table as they won 4-1 at Darlaston Cons – Steven Cotterill, Bob Davies, Billy Walker and Dave Briggs fighting back from 1-0 down.

After two defeats in a row, Dartmouth Central got back to winning ways, 3-2 at Norton Vic, to keep them tied on points at the top of the table. David Collins, Paul Piddock and a deciding frame win for Liam Wright saw them over the line.

Third-placed Pelsall Social B lost ground on the top two as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Beechdale Social Club, for whom Richard Bagnall, Sam Dick and Jack Beattie scored.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich Sports moved up to fourth as they won 5-0 away at Rushall Labour B thanks to George Beale, Kelton Scott, Colin Kettlewell, Jonny Pearce and Neil Gould, while Q Bar A triumphed 4-1 at Landywood C – Stewart Baker, Paul Maynard, Terry Fryer and O’Neill Francis the fantastic four.

In the competitions this week, the Champion Of Champions semi-finals were played at the Amery Club, with defending champion Jack Harris (67 and 61) edging out Riley Parsons (78, 51 and 36) 3-2.

Harris will play Wdnesfield Cons’ Lee Bannister(47) in the final after he overcame Darlaston Cons’ Ian Miles and a 16-point handicap per frame.

The only other match played this week was in the individual handicap second round as Lee Thomson (41 and 34) overcame Wednesfield Cons team-mate Oliver Spooner (43, 39 and 31) 3-2.