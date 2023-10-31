Wednesfield Cons’ unbeaten run is ended

Cons were beaten 3-2 at Bloxwich Memorial A at the end of an intense contest.

Oliver Spooner and Alan Hathaway won the first frames for Wednesfield and Bloxwich respectively, before Lee Thomson took the next frame to propel Wednesfield into the lead.

However, Bloxwich fought back with wins from Mitchell Lowbridge and Graham Cole completing an impressive turnaround.

Stafford Institute then moved level on points with Wednesfield at the top of the table with a 3-2 victory over Charlemont BC A.

Wins for Rob Wharne, Daniel Easton-Lees and Graham Beardmore helped cancel out winning frames from Charlemont pair Ricky Sadler and Chris Compton.

Third-placed Pelsall trail the top two by just two points and boast a game in hand after defeating Poets Corner 3-2 at home, who dropped to fifth as a result.

At the other end of the table, Aldridge Cons A sit rock bottom following a 3-2 defeat at home to Rushall Labour A.

Elsewhere, Bentley Moor A racked up a handsome 5-0 triumph over Bentley Moor B courtesy of wins from Rob Hayward, Steve Bircher, Scott McGregor, Stuart Cox and Carl Wilkes.

In Division One, Dartmouth made it eight wins from eight with a 3-2 away victory at Landywood C. They boast a four-point lead at the top after wins from Liam Wright, Arthur Russell and Paul Piddock saw them secure maximum points.

Pelsall Social B remain second courtesy of a 3-2 win away at Rushall Labour B, while Bloxwich Memorial B trail Pelsall by a single point following a 4-1 away win at Charlemont BC B.

Bottom-placed Norton Vic picked up only their second win of the campaign as they ran out impressive 4-1 home winners over Old Hall B.

In the first round of Captain’s Cup, Wednesfield Cons’ Oliver Spooner booked his place in the next round in style with a 3-0 victory over Darren Westwood.

Paul Piddock also knocked out Poets Corners’ Darren Millard 3-1, and Landywood’s Jake Vardy saw off David Matthew of Lichfield Road with a 3-2 triumph.

Elsewhere, Simon Groves overcame Josh Tolley’s handicap start to progress, while the final match of the round saw Matt Warrilow eliminate Josh Walker after five long frames.