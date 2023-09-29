Notification Settings

Ladies are off the mark for season

Bloxwich Ladies picked up their first win of the hockey season at the second time of asking.

Bloxwich Ladies seconds
They beat Sutton Coldfield 3-0 thanks to goals from Charlotte Mincher, Katie Freeman and Hannah Raines.

The ladies seconds recorded their second successive defeat on the road to Burton, losing 3-1 despite Chloe Hinton scoring her third goal of the season.

A Niki Lockley brace alongside goals from captain Zanna Wade, Steph Shaw and Mia Anderson gave the ladies thirds an excellent 5-0 at home to North Staffs.

An own goal by hosts Stafford wasn’t effort for the ladies fourths, who slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat. In the men’s section, the first team made it two wins on the bounce, winning 2-1 against Bridgnorth thanks to goals from captain Ed Freeman-Marrocco and Dave Cook.

Jon Morris recorded his first win as men’s seconds captain, winning 7-1 against Bridgnorth seconds thanks to a quadruple from Adam Baldwin, a Matty Boden double and a strike by Danny Steatham.

Ten goals were evenly split at five each for the men’s thirds – a Shabba Butt hat-trick and goals for Rich Bessey and Martin Oates not enough – while the fourths lost 3-0 against Shrewsbury and the juniors edged out Shrewsbury 2-1.

