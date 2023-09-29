Ladies are off the mark for season

Bloxwich Ladies seconds

They beat Sutton Coldfield 3-0 thanks to goals from Charlotte Mincher, Katie Freeman and Hannah Raines.

The ladies seconds recorded their second successive defeat on the road to Burton, losing 3-1 despite Chloe Hinton scoring her third goal of the season.

A Niki Lockley brace alongside goals from captain Zanna Wade, Steph Shaw and Mia Anderson gave the ladies thirds an excellent 5-0 at home to North Staffs.

An own goal by hosts Stafford wasn’t effort for the ladies fourths, who slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat. In the men’s section, the first team made it two wins on the bounce, winning 2-1 against Bridgnorth thanks to goals from captain Ed Freeman-Marrocco and Dave Cook.

Jon Morris recorded his first win as men’s seconds captain, winning 7-1 against Bridgnorth seconds thanks to a quadruple from Adam Baldwin, a Matty Boden double and a strike by Danny Steatham.