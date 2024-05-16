Victorious Victoria set to wrap up title

Goals from Jack Arrowsmith and Alex Small set the tone for a commanding result, before Oli West’s four-goal haul propelled Victoria into a 6-0 lead.

Jungle Juice did pull a goal back, only for Adam Shorto to add a seventh for the league leading hosts.

The visitors salvaged some pride with a further two consolation goals, but that victory means Victoria, who have played all 16 of their games, boast a three-point lead at the summit with 37 points.

However, the fixture between fellow title contenders Codsall Legion Sundats and Hawkins Sports Sunday, both locked on 34 points in second and third respectively, will go before a disciplinary committee.

If the game goes ahead then Codsall will need to win by 12 or more goals to catch Victoria, while Hawkins require a winning margin of 19 goals.

Elsewhere, Ryan Bright’s hat-trick inspired Emerald Athletic to a 5-1 victory at Old Bush Athletic, as Owen Dearn and Ryan Jones also got on the score sheet.

Vybez Warstones Wanderers lifted the Vin Boden Cup after beating Tettenhall 4-2 in the final.

In Division Two, champions AFC Bradmore finished the season off in style with a 9-0 demolition of Wednesfield RBL.

Alex Trout and Leigh Edwards both hit trebles, before goals from Sam Langford, Josh Annakin and Gregg Poole completed the rout.

The title was secured as runners-up AFC KT Rangers fell to a devastating 5-1 defeat at Horse & Jockey.

Mark Loach bagged a brace, while Jamie Saidler, James Loach and Jordan Taylor also netted for the victors, although KT Rangers still finished in the automatic promotion places.

In a double header, Connaught United drew 1-1 at home to Vybez Warstones Wanderers, before beating them 3-1 on their travels.

After an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Tettenhall Athletic on Wednesday last week, Royal Oak Chapel Ash lost 5-3 against Ecc Sports in Division Three.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers Hollybush secured runners-up spot with an astonishing 14-2 victory over Chase Colts after Warstones Wanderers WN were beaten 7-5 by DY United.

Sam Baker netted four times for DY United, before Jack Stanton’s brace and an own goal sealed maximum points.

Meanwhile, champions Barnhurst Lane Lions romped to a 10-0 triumph at Mental Health to extend their lead at the top to 10 points and Walsall Swifts breezed past Black Country Phoenix with a 4-1 win to pip DY United to fifth-place.

Belgrade and Hawkins Sports will fight it out for silverware in the Wolverhampton & District Charity Cup final at Molineux on Wednesday, May 22.

The final is scheduled to kick-off at 7pm, with admission costing £6.

n New applications are now being accepted by the league for 2024-25 season. Contact secretary Phil Reade on 07930 561837.