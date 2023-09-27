Poet’s Corner go through thanks to Riley’s break

That helped his team overcome a 224 handicap start at Pelsall. Mark O’Neill (53 break), Chris Jones, Clive Adams and Bal Sembi also won to give Poet’s the match 478-323.

Poet’s E travelled to Landywood D – receiving a start of 84, which proved just enough as they narrowly won 417-415. Jamie Harris, Craig Meredith and Titch Brown triumphed for the hosts, while Brad Peach and Martin Peach replied.

In another tight affair, Codsall Firs B hosted Goodyear Pavilion, receiving a 12-point start. Tom Churm and Chris Rawlins won for the visitors, but Liam Boucher, Garry Price and Darren Shirley took the match 456-451.

In league Division One, Tom Maxfield made the first century of the season with a wonderful 106 break in Shifnal A’s 3-2 victory away as Hotshots B. John Fallows (44) and Matthew Davies also won, before the hosts Ryan Hamilton and Dan Hartley (44) pulled two frames back.

Stafford Institute A had a great 5-0 home win against Landywood A. Rob Wharne (77), Stewart Jones, Matt Hyden, Chris Ward and Graham Breadmore (42) won.

In Division Two, Baggeridge Social B sit top of the table after another victory, this time away at Landywood D. Steve Rogers (40) and Nathan Wood won for Landywood, but Mark Smith, Wayne Cooper and Alan Nelson left Baggeridge winning 3-2.

Andrew Rollason (Sedgley Ex B) made the division’s highest break of the week with 56, but it wasn’t enough for his team, with Steve Page also winning. However, the hosts’ Nik Smith, Rob Reece and Eddy Payne all claimed Wolverhampton Electric A’s first win of the season, 3-2, with Sedgley remaining bottom of the table.

In Division Three, Dartmouth Central overcame Wolverhampton Electric C with a 5-0 home win. Paul Piddock, Liam Wright, Arthur Russell, David Collins and Gary Warner all won for the hosts.

Andrew Davies (Wednesfield Cons B) made the division’s highest break of the week with 42 in their match away at Golden Cue B, but it was the only success of the evening for Wednesfield as the Cue ran out 4-1 winners thanks to Conner Showell, Todd Bottley, Paul Lacy and Dave Holmes.

In Division Four, four teams remain unbeaten. Goodyear Pavilion are one of them after their 4-1 away win at Essington B. Tom Churm, Carl Wolverson, Graham Bull and Chris Rawlins all won, while Andrew Osbourne took the only frame for the hosts.

Essington A are another of the unbeaten teams after winning 3-2 away at Sedgley WMC B. Jack Flemming and Gary Millington triumphed for the hosts, but Stuart Smith, David Munn and a decider from Mitch Lowbridge claimed the match.

In Division Five, Bentley Moor A won 5-0 at home to Forty Four B ­– Martin Fairhurst, Adam Chambers, Steve Vowles, John Hutchinson and Bob Davis all winning.