Drawn-out season is finally at an end

The opening frame was a tight contest with Price slowly adding to his 21 handicap start before James eventually got his chance in the balls as he hit a 51 break on his way to winning the opener.

Price levelled in a scrappy second frame, but James restored his lead thanks to a break of 38.

And though Price forced a deciding frame, a missed black in the decider let James in for 70 to clinch the trophy, presented by Paul Faulkner – the son of the late Mick Faulkner, who the trophy is named in honour of.

Pelsall Social A went joint top of the Premier Division with a 3-2 triumph at Poets Corner B – coming from 2-0 down.

Darren Millard and Nick Roden took the opening two frames for Poets before Richard Davies took a comfortable frame three to get Pelsall on the scoreboard.

Chris Jones then levelled before Nathan Aston took a competitive final frame to complete the comeback win.

Lichfield Road A recovered from last week’s loss to overcome Landywood A 3-2 at home.

Mark Archer picked up an excellent win over Jack Harris in the opener to put he hosts 1-0 up before Scott Tapper levelled the match for Landywood, aided by a break of 41.

Adrian Rosa restored the hosts’ lead after a break 55 but once again the visitors hit back as John Fallows (31) took frame four to force a deciding frame. The final frame was close throughout but eventually went the way of Lichfield Road’s Lee Bannister.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich Sports A picked up a 3-2 home win against Wednesfield Cons A thanks to Ryan Woods, Adrian Woods and Matt Warrillow.

Bloxwich Memorial A picked up their first win of the season, 3-2 against Landywood SC C, thanks to Aaron Gale, Ricky Sadler and a deciding frame from Simon Kelly.

In Division One, Lichfield Road B made it four wins from four as they beat Q Bar B 3-2 thanks to Richard Hooper, Darren Cattell and Paul Maynard.