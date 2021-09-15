Cannock celebrate return to the Prem

Cannock CC.

The Stags were crowned Division One champions, winning 17 of their 22 games this summer and losing just once, to finish 76 points ahead of nearest challengers Whittington.

They completed their season with victory at Bloxwich on Saturday, winning by 76 runs.

First-team skipper Phil Heighway said the achievement was just reward for a hard-fought season.

“After a frustrating year in 2020 due to Covid, the lads were raring to go and excited about the challenge of returning to the Staffordshire Premier League,” said Heighway.

“The attitude and application of the whole squad was fantastic and everyone contributed to wins throughout the season. I’m especially proud that we only lost one league game in the entire season when we had to come from potentially losing positions to win.

“This was all down to hard work both on and off the pitch and the lads showing their will to win in every game. Two players who were a testament to that were John Cooke, who took 50 wickets and amassed 84 maidens, and Andrew Le Feaver, who scored 949 runs with a high score of 121.

“We are delighted to get promoted and win the league. We couldn’t of done it without out the hard work of the many volunteers who continue to improve Cannock CC both on and off the pitch.