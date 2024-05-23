Wombourne's Ben Bolton tees up an international trip

He one of 11 players named by England Golf to play in the Boys & Girls German International Amateur Championship, at Golf Club Hardenberg.

The tournament format is 54 holes of stroke play over three days – May 30 to June 1 – and England Golf performance manager Becca Hembrough said: “We’re very much looking forward to our youngsters testing themselves against the best amateurs in Europe at one of the premier individual championships they will play in during the year.”

Ben is based at Enville Golf Club, near Stourbridge, where he also works as a greenkeeper.

The 17-year-old represented England at Octagonal Match in Spain in January and England Men at an international match against France earlier this month. He has already enjoyed top-20 finishes at the under-18 French Open, Portuguese International Amateur and Junior Orange Bowl International in the UISA this year.

Last year he won the Faldo Series Grand Final, in the United Arab Emirates, by seven shots, the European Young Masters in Slovakia, Faldo Series England Midlands Championship, and Portugal’s Edge Golf Championship.