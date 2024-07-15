Wombourne's Ben Bolton helps England to silver medal

The 17-year-old, who plays for Enville Golf Club, was part of the six-strong team edged out by France in Saturday’s final at Austria’s Diamond Club.

England began the week with a 4.5-2.5 win over Finland, before qualifying for the final with a 4-1 win over Sweden in a match reduced due to poor weather.

Bolton and Charlie Rusbridge got the team off to the perfect start when they beat Carl Moller and Enzo Persson 4&2 in the doubles.

They were unable to repeat the feat in the final, going down 3&2 to French duo Noa Auch-Roy and Aaron Van Hauwe. England were eventually beaten 3.5-1.5 in another match reduced due to the weather.

England Golf men’s performance manager Stephen Burnett said: “It’s another fantastic European campaign for the boys, three medals in three years now post-covid, after several years before that since earning a top-three spot.

“It also means it’s three years on the bounce that we’ve qualified for the Junior Golf World Cup in Japan too, and it’s the first time for the girls, and both teams will be competing together in Japan 2025.”