Aaron Rai in contention for spot at The Open in Scotland

The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior carded a five-under-par second-round of 65.

That left him in a tie for 19th on seven-under overall, seven shots off the lead held by Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg.

More importantly, he is two shots short of where he needs to be to qualify for The Open – the highest three non-qualifiers at The Renaissance Club get a pass to the final major of the year.

Antoine Rozner (11-under), Alex Noren (nine-under), Alejandro Del Rey (nine-under) and Ugo Coussaud (eight-under) are the players currently ahead of him who haven’t yet qualified for The Open.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell is also still in contention – three shots back from Rai on four-under overall.

He slipped down the leaderboard a little after following up his opening-round 67 with a one-under second round of 69.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy lies three shots off the lead after a 66.