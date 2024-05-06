Final round surge sees Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai finish fourth CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil stormed through the field at at TPC Craig Ranch Golf Club, in Texas, to card a final round of 64, seven under par for the day.

That took the 29-year-old to 20 under par for the tournament, three shots behind winner Taylor Pendrith, of Canada.

Rai’s round included four birdies and an eagle on the front nine holes, with a bogey and two further birdies on the way back.

It followed three previous sub-par rounds of 67, 65 and 68, and earned him a cheque for just over £300,000 – his biggest of the 2024 season and second only to his winning at last year’s Canadian Open, where he won approximately £380,000.

Rai, who took up golf on the municipal courses of Wolverhampton and played at the 3 Hammers complex and Patshull Park, switched to the US tours in 2020 after success on the European Tour.

Sunday’s result has seen him move up to 73rd in golf’s world rankings.

English amateur Kris Kim carded a 73 in the final round to finish six under par and 65th on his PGA Tour debut. “I’ve learnt so much this week and had so much fun, I just realised how big it is and how fun it is to play golf on tour,” the 16-year-old said. I think stamina-wise I’ve got to get better, I just felt so tired on that final 18 holes. It definitely makes a difference what you eat and how you train and everything like that.”