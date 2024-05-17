Rai makes a good start at the US PGA Championship
Aaron Rai has thrust himself into the early mix at the US PGA Championship.
The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior went round Valhalla in three under par to sit in a tie for 18th position, six shots off the lead.
Rai sunk five birdies and two bogeys to place alongside a group of 13 other players at three-under that includes Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith.
Starting on the 10th, he picked up a shot on his opening hole before immediately dropping it again on the 11th.
But he reached the turn at one-under after a flawless remainder of the back nine – posting a birdie on the 13th.