Rai makes a good start at the US PGA Championship

The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior went round Valhalla in three under par to sit in a tie for 18th position, six shots off the lead.

Rai sunk five birdies and two bogeys to place alongside a group of 13 other players at three-under that includes Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith.

Starting on the 10th, he picked up a shot on his opening hole before immediately dropping it again on the 11th.

But he reached the turn at one-under after a flawless remainder of the back nine – posting a birdie on the 13th.