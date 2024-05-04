Ludlow Golf Club duo retain Salver on home course

Darren Humphries & Magill compiled a gross score of 139 over 36 holes, finishing two shots ahead of Tom Kerr & Barry Ruddick, and a further shot clear of Harri & Tom Mathews.

The Net winners were Nick Apperley & Craig Shaw – edging out Will Norton & Jonathan Price, who also scored 141. Third went to Edward Muttitt Jones & Harry Watts, two shots behind the top two.

Bridgnorth were in a winter wonderland after defeating Shifnal over two legs in the final of the Ken Smith Trophy.

Over the winter months, Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs (S&H) ran inter-club senior matches home and away, with Bridgnorth and Shifnal getting to the final.

Welshpool’s Tomi Bowen raced through the field to finish one shot back on the final day of the Welsh Men’s Open Stroke Play Championship, at Tenby Golf Club.

Bowen's final-round 65 was not quite enough to reel in Royal Porthcawl’s Harry Watkins, who led from start to finish.

Golf returns

Llanymynech

Ladies' Croft Stableford (16 holes): 1 Annie Evans 34pts; 2 Gem Hampson 31pts.

Ladies' Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Amanda Ord-Dando 18pts; 2 Margaret Ratcliffe 12pts.

Ladies' EG Stableford: 1 Joolz Howell 36pts (won on countback); 2 Ceri Broughall 36pts.

Ladies' Nine-hole Stableford: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 16pts; 2 Chris Wilkinson 14pts.

Wrekin

Seniors Long Island Trophy Rd1. Division One: 1 Tony Stanley 38/21; 2 Phill Bailey 37/25; 3 Allan Rogers 32/14.