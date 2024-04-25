Julia Regis is appointed to the board of England Golf

Julia Regis has helped introduce more than 250 black women to golf through a variety of grassroots initiatives after recognising their representation in the sport was low.

An award-winning consultant, she has been chair of the Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust since it was set up after the pioneering striker’s death in 2018.

She is also a Trustee of the ACE programme, a charity aiming to build grassroots cricket programmes and develop talent pathways to engage young people of African and Caribbean heritage.

Regis took up golf 12 years ago and has now joined the board of England Golf as senior independent director, vowing to try to continue making the sport more inclusive.

“I am very passionate about this game and I am delighted to be able to bring my professional expertise to a sport that I love and play a part in shaping the future of our game,” said Regis.

“I look forward to working with the team at England Golf to see golf become more inclusive and accessible to all.”