Burmester makes it back-to-back victories as Staffordshire's Richard Mansell T21 in South Africa

Burmester carded a closing 68 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Club to finish 11 under par, three shots clear of fellow South African Ryan Van Velzen, Italy’s Renato Paratore and Sweden’s Jesper Svensson.

The 34-year-old, who plays primarily in the LIV Golf League, had looked in danger of missing the cut or even pulling out due to illness on Friday, but made it through to the weekend with nothing to spare after a 74.

A third round of 65 left him two shots off the lead and a final round containing six birdies and two bogeys was enough to secure a fourth DP World Tour title.

“Back-to-back! I’ve never done that before so that was special,” Burmester said. “It’s obviously one as a South African that I’ve always wanted to win.

“To be involved in this tournament and to win it, with a bank that used to sponsor me and got me off the ground when I was just a kid, is super special.

“So to be the SA Open champion is something I’ll never forget. It’s a tournament I watched growing up and I watched a lot of legends.”

Van Velzen and compatriot Jayden Schaper had shared the overnight lead but could only shoot 73 and 74 respectively, while Italy’s Matteo Manassero shared the lead after holing from 100 feet for an eagle on the fifth, but eventually signed for a 72 to finish in a tie for fifth.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence carded a closing 67 to finish in a tie for 10th.

Telford’s Will Enefer collected a cheque for just over £9,000 after finishing tied 31st on two under par.

n Joaquin Niemann defeated Rikuya Hoshino in a play-off to win the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

The pair finished level on 14 under par after 72 holes, with Chilean Niemann surging to the top of the leaderboard in Sydney after birdieing the 18th for a five-under round of 66.

Japan’s Hoshino, who had shared the overnight lead with Min Woo Lee, and Niemann both birdied the 18th to send the sudden death play-off to a second hole.

And, heading down the 18th again, Niemann played a brilliant second shot before holing his eagle putt, bettering Hoshino’s birdie to take the victory.

Australian Lee had led by three shots after the second round but he had to settle for third, two shots off Niemann and Hoshino, after carding a one over 72 on Sunday.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell collected a cheque for a little over £10,000 after finishing tied 21st.

He finished on six under par for the tournament.