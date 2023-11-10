Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai in the mix at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Rai shot a three-under-par round of 69 that featured four birdies and a bogey in Sun City, South Africa.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell shot a one-under 71 to sit alongside a group of players that includes Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, who is chasing a hat-trick of victories in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Max Homa, Dan Bradbury and Vincent Norrman share the lead on six under par.

Bradbury, who won his first DP World Tour title in the Joburg Open last November on only his third start as a professional, ended his round in amazing style by holing from 75 feet for an eagle on the ninth, his final hole.