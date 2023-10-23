Staffordshire's Richard Mansell in the money in Spain

Richard Mansell

The 28-year-old from Burntwood carded a final day round of 68 to finish third, just two shots behind winner Adrian Meronk, at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

That was enough to see Mansell bank a cheque for 223,430 euros.

Mansell had earlier posted rounds of 70, 68 and 68 and ended the tournament 14 under par. His latest showing follows a tied sixth finish in the recent Open de Espana.