Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire's Richard Mansell in the money in Spain

GolfPublished: Comments

Staffordshire golfer Richard Mansell enjoyed the biggest payday of his career following an excellent performance in the Andalucia Masters.

Richard Mansell
Richard Mansell

The 28-year-old from Burntwood carded a final day round of 68 to finish third, just two shots behind winner Adrian Meronk, at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

That was enough to see Mansell bank a cheque for 223,430 euros.

Mansell had earlier posted rounds of 70, 68 and 68 and ended the tournament 14 under par. His latest showing follows a tied sixth finish in the recent Open de Espana.

Polish ace Meronk shot a final-round 66, which featured eagles at both the sixth and ninth holes, to finish 16 under par and beat Germany’s Matti Schmid by one stroke.

Golf
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News