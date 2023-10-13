Notification Settings

Staffordshire's Richard Mansell six off lead in Spain

Golf

Matthieu Pavon preserved his one-stroke lead after the second round of the Open de Espana in Madrid on a day when home favourite and defending champion Jon Rahm fell out of contention.

Frenchman Pavon, who finished second behind Rahm at this event last season, hit four birdies and survived a bogey on the 17th to score a three-under 68 for a total of 131.

The 38-year-old stayed one in front of Dutchman Wil Beseling who was joined in second place by Shubhankar Sharma, who fired seven birdies and two bogeys in his five-under round of 66.

Nathan Kimsey’s three-under 68 makes him the best-placed English player in sixth place, three strokes off the lead.

But Rahm’s hopes of extending a run that has seen him win his home open in four of the last five years were effectively ended by a one-over 72, leaving him on three-under for the tournament and tied in 45th place.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell is six shots off the lead in a tie for 24th.

Golf
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

